Hello Baker City community. We would like to thank a special couple, who surprised us completely by paying our total dinner bill on Feb. 24 at the Latitude 45 Grill! We don’t know who they are (our waitress was sworn to secrecy), although we suspect it was a sweet couple across the restaurant from us. They witnessed us asking the waitress to take a picture of us for our 40th anniversary celebration.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO