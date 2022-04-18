Erie students return to the classroom, except Erie High
On Tuesday, students from the Erie School District will be returning to the classroom, minus the students from Erie High School.
The high school will be taking part in asynchronous remote learning until the targeted in-person return date on May 2.Metal detectors coming to all Erie middle, high schools following school shooting
Beginning on Tuesday, all secondary students will be required to walk through metal detectors. The screening will be conducted by school staff, behavioral specialists and district police officers at all open entrances.
Students will have to empty their pockets and place all personal items on trays where bags and purses will be searched.
