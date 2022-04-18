ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossoff’s rural health care initiative

By Vince Lennon
By Vince Lennon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORDELE, GA- Monday morning, Georgia’s freshman U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff revealed he’s secured a $400,000 federal grant...

Here’s what Georgia is doing about the health care worker shortage

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday creating a task force to look for ways to grow the ranks of Georgia’s health-care workforce. The 15-member Healthcare Workforce Commission will focus on shortages plaguing a wide range of health-care professions including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and emergency medical personnel.
Georgians with disabilities receive more funding, but local advocate says there is more to be done￼

Efforts from a state senator and a local resident have resulted in more funding for services for people with disabilities, but advocates say more is needed. Dunwoody resident Philip Woody, who spoke about Georgia’s lack of quality care for residents living with disabilities at a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 28, said […] The post Georgians with disabilities receive more funding, but local advocate says there is more to be done￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Veterans not happy with VA's proposed health care changes

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing big changes to the massive system that administers health care to the nation's 9 million enrolled vets.Recommendations include the consolidation of services and expansions to better serve, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, proposed changes on Long Island are not sitting well with veterans."Everything is here, and people don't like change," Vietnam veteran Bill McKenna said.McKenna said he is concerned for Long Island's 55,000 vets who use the Northport VA Medical Center because the proposed changes significantly scale back services."They are very concerned that they will lose the services...
Marjorie Taylor Greene to be confronted in court with videos of her Jan 6 insurrection support

The attorney seeking to disqualify Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection based on her support for the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol said he plans to present video evidence of her own words that will show her support for the pro-Trump insurrection.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to set it ablaze in...
Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
New voter registrations plummet in Georgia

ATLANTA — New voter registrations have reportedly plunged in Georgia, and some members of Congress want an investigation. One culprit may be a change in a website that helps new Georgia drivers get registered to vote at the same time. For years, Georgia encouraged adults getting new driver’s licenses...
Two years in: The pandemic through the eyes of a health care worker’s spouse￼

Nicole Oberhelman’s house is small, cozy and brims with character. Every corner tells a story. A painting of the first dance from her wedding is next to the TV. Up until early March, Christmas decorations were still on display. The holiday was extra special this year, because it was the closest to a normal one she’s had since the pandemic started.
