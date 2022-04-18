ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate

AZFamily
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police say man who shot Phoenix officer in custody after hours-long standoff at Scottsdale home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley-wide search for the man who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer outside of a gas station on Thursday has ended after authorities have taken him into custody Sunday night. DPS officials confirm that 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was arrested just before 8 p.m. after authorities tracked him down to a home in a Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Local and federal authorities have been looking for him since Cowan opened fire at the Marathon gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on Thursday. Police say during an exchange of gunfire, Cowan shot a Phoenix police officer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last week helped him hide from police and tried to destroy cellphones used by him, according to court documents. Nicole Montalbano, 33, was arrested at her Prescott Valley home last weekend and is currently in jail with no bond.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Manhunt for Nicholas Cowan over, arrest having taken place in Scottsdale

Some people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of Prescott. |. Neighbors in the area where Nicholas Cowan was arrested talk about the standoff which took place in their...
Health
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2+ weeks since infant found dead at Phoenix McDonald’s; Police still looking for woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tuesday marked 16 days since a newborn was found dead in a west Phoenix McDonald’s, and police are still looking for a woman leaving the bathroom that afternoon. The baby was found around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Investigators initially said the infant was a boy, but the Medical Examiner’s Office says the baby was a girl, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
AZFamily

Pedestrian killed on I-17 near Sunset Point jumped off moving bus

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was responding to a call of shots fired back in February when a man attacked him and another officer, then started shooting them. Sky Harbor Airport is experiencing serious staffing shortages, and they're impacting restaurants and more at the airport. Police arrest notorious graffiti offender Toby Manuelito.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Badly injured family plans to sue Chandler over horrific crash during chase

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The lawyer for a Valley family seriously hurt in an RV crash that ended a chase said they’re planning to sue the Chandler Police Department. Mark Breyer said in a statement he and his clients, Andy and Norma Ramirez, just received new documents and video from police related to the crash that happened last year. Breyer said a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, has been filed, and his office still needs to go through the new evidence before a lawsuit can be officially filed.
NewsBreak
Health
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AZFamily

Search continues for man who shot police officer

Mayor Gallego also attended the event to show support for the Ukrainian community of Phoenix. Johnny Rojas shares his journey to the Pat's Run this year. “That’s what I love to do is go out there, run it, finish it,” Rojas said. Families looking for answers after 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in a Phoenix alley after being shot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re investigating after a man was found dead behind a closed business in west Phoenix Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as 31-year-old Enrique Perales Hernandez, who had been shot several times in an alley. Fire crews said Hernandez died at the scene. Homicide detectives arrived and spoke to witnesses and collected evidence, but no suspects have been arrested. Police said no suspect description was available. The investigation is ongoing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

14-week-old puppy recovering after Tempe man threw him, broke his leg

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 14-week-old golden retriever mix puppy is recovering after a Tempe man threw him and broke his back leg nearly two weeks ago. The puppy, named “Chowder,” is now at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain campus, where veterinarians are giving him the best care possible until he’s ready for his forever home.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS 46

Credit agencies removing some medical debt

Equipment stolen from volunteer search and rescue team while visiting Atlanta. A volunteer search and rescue diving team say the equipment they use to help police was stolen while they were checking out the Georgia Aquarium. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gas prices in Georgia appear to be showing signs of...
ATLANTA, GA
AZFamily

Firefighters trapped after roof of burning Phoenix home collapsed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One Phoenix firefighter was hurt while rescuing a colleague trapped in a burning home Tuesday morning. It happened near Tatum Boulevard and Dixileta Drive. Capt. Evan Gammage said the first firefighters on the scene went inside and made sure everybody had gotten out safely. When...
PHOENIX, AZ

