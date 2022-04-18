ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Trial date set for Johnson City man accused of killing infant daughter

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The trial for a Johnson City man charged with the murder of his 4-month-old daughter will take place in September.

Paul Morgan Beard’s trial is set to take place Sept. 27-28. Court officials told News Channel 11 that the jury selection for the trial is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Beard was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder by a Carter County grand jury in January 2021 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the 2019 death of Beard’s daughter, Kenlyn Beard.

The TBI reported that Kenlyn was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a children’s hospital in Knoxville. She succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 18, 2019.

