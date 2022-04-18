Symphony of the Mountains to perform ‘The Planets’ suite

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – For fans of Classical music, an upcoming Symphony of the Mountains performance is one you won’t want to miss.

According to a press release from the organization, the postponed 75-year anniversary Eastman Celebration Concert is now back on and scheduled for May 7. To commemorate the occasion, instrumentalists will perform one of Classical music’s most famous creations: Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” Suite.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, organizers anticipate one of the largest symphony works ever performed in the Tri-Cities as 80 musicians take the stage including a bass oboe, bass chimes and two different sets of timpani.

The suite, composed in the same year as Eastman’s founding, moves through each planet in the solar system, and provides a musical take on the personality of each celestial body and the Roman gods that provide their names.

“Mars: the Bringer of War” is a fan favorite for local marching bands and football teams, and the entire performance will be capped off with “Neptune, the Mystic” as the Voices of the Mountains Women, Cantemus Women’s Choir and the Dobyns-Bennet Chamber Choir Women join in.

Alongside the sounds, Adam Thanz and Jason Dorfman of the Bays Mountain Planetarium will provide visuals for the event.

Tickets for the event are $35 per person and can be purchased online or through the Symphony of the Mountains box office at 423-392-8423. Tickets are free to children and students as well as all Eastman employees and retirees.

