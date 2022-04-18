ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman arrested after brutal bat attack, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Breia Hunter Mug Breia Hunter has been charged with aggravated assault. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vicious attack left one woman in the hospital and another behind bars, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said a man and a woman were leaving a home on Snowmass Lane when 21-year-old Breia Hunter showed up with an aluminum baseball bat.

Hunter bashed the woman in the head with the bat, according to a police report.

Hunter was able to hit her in the head with the bat two more times before the man grabbed her and waited for police to arrive, MPD said.

The woman who was attacked was able to call police before collapsing in the driveway.

Once police showed up, Hunter was taken into custody and an aluminum baseball bat was found at the scene, Memphis Police said.

The woman who was attacked was taken to Regional One Hospital with a large gash to the left side of her head, according to police.

Hunter has been charged with aggravated assault.

