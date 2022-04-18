ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tell Me More: Bring the Farm to You

By Brad Johansen
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOeGu_0fCrF4gP00

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — I grew up as one of those city folk and had to take field trips to see farm animals. They still do that today here in central Ohio.

One lady who used to help out with those visits had a midlife crisis that led to an even better idea. She said “Why don’t I bring the farm to you?”

I said tell me more. Watch the report in the player above.

To learn more about Bring the Farm to You, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerburg#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

TikTok’s Orbeez challenge hurts three children in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are putting out a warning to the community after three young children were hurt in what they believe is part of a trending challenge seen on TikTok. It’s called the “Orbeez challenge” and Gahanna police say they want to put a stop to this before anyone else gets hurt. […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical following west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition and a second is in custody after a shooting in west Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Georgesville Road. The victim, who police identified as a 52-year-old man, was found at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As John Adams watched the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which finalized tallies, audits and investigations confirmed Joe Biden’s wins in key states, he still felt there were “shenanigans.” “It was clearly not legitimate,” he told NBC4 in a recent phone interview. “You can say stolen; I really don’t […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near downtown Columbus leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:08 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Spring Street on the report of a shooting.   When police arrived on scene, they found a male victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man asks for application, shoots manager at pizza shop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old pizza shop manager is hospitalized after Columbus police said he was shot at the store Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at a Papa John’s pizza shop on the 2900 block of East Main Street at approximately 10:17 p.m. Police said a man walked into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy