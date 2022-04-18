ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pusha T Details New Album ‘It’s Almost Dry,’ Produced by Kanye West and Pharrell

By Jon Blistein and Jason Newman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 23 hours ago
Pusha T will release his new album, It’s Almost Dry , this Friday, April 22.

The album, co-produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams/The Neptunes, marks Pusha’s first in four years, following 2018s Daytona . It’s Almost Dry will feature the previously released tracks, “Neck and Wrist,” featuring Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell; “Diet Coke,” produced by West and 88-Keys; and “Hear Me Clearly,” another Pharrell-produced song that also appeared on I Know Nigo , a new project from a Bathing Ape founder Nigo.

A full tracklist hasn’t been released yet, but Rolling Stone can confirm that, along with Ye, Jay-Z, and Pharrell, It’s Almost Dry will feature additional guest spots from Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and Don Toliver.

Like much of the rapper’s work, the title, It’s Almost Dry, is a double entendre. As he tells Rolling Stone , “I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces,” he says. “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Pusha points to the new track “Just So You Remember Who You Dealin With” as a personal standout on the 12-song, 40-minute set. “The title says it all,” he says. “I never want people to ever forget who they dealin’ with.” Asked what guests appear on the song, Pusha goes into full jovial barker mode. “Ain’t no guests! Those are all me! Rap-wise, I’m the star of my show, are you kiddin’ me?”

Over the past few years, the rapper has taken on a more docile lifestyle with the birth of his son in June 2020. “That’s why I made ‘Just So You Remember Who You Dealin With,’” he says. “People have been watching me post [pictures] of my son for 20 months now and they see me calm. But naw, [the song] is about my mentality and mindset. I can tap back in whenever I’m ready and need to.”

To mark the album’s arrival, Pusha T will perform on The Tonight Show this Thursday, April 21. He’s also set to embark on a North American tour in support of the record next month, with the trek kicking off May 29 in Seattle and wrapping June 23 in Philadelphia; tickets are on sale now via Pusha T’s website .

Comments / 0

