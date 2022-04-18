1 dead in Easter night shooting in Stanislaus County
EMPIRE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Empire on Sunday night.
Before 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim near the intersection of 1st and C streets in Empire.
When the deputies arrived, they found a man who had significant life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, but he later died.Police: 1 dead in Easter night shooting in South Natomas
Detectives identified the victim as 36-year-old Christopher Anstine of Empire.
Deputies don’t have information regarding a suspect as the investigation is in the early stages.
For anyone with information regarding the investigation, you can contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083 or Sgt. Dias at 209-226-5206. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tip can also be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.
