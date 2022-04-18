Comer leads team to investigate US Southern border

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer led a delegation of House Republicans to San Diego, Calif. and Yuma, Ariz. to witness the humanitarian and national security crisis at America’s southern border.

The fact-finding mission came one year after Comer’s original trip to the border. Over two million illegal border crossings were reported in 2021 and the amount of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) more than doubled from the prior year.

“President Biden’s open borders agenda has rolled out the welcome mat to illegal border crossers and signaled to the world that our immigration laws can be violated without consequence,” Congressman Comer said. “Deadly drugs like fentanyl are pouring across the southern border, terrorists and criminals are attempting to exploit our immigration laws, and illegal immigrants are making a mockery of the rule of law.”

Lawmakers conducted oversight of the escalating border crisis by touring border patrol stations, complete and incomplete portions of the border wall and other ports of entry into the United States during the visit. The team also met with Arizona state and local officials while joining the National Border Patrol Council for a night tour of the border.

President Biden’s administration recently announced the end of Title 42. Title 42 is a policy implemented by the Trump Administration to quickly expel migrants at the southern border due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Law enforcement officers told lawmakers about the importance of Title 42 to free up resources for border security at multiple stops.

The lawmakers also traveled to where the border wall meets the Pacific Ocean. Border Patrol agents emphasized to Comer and his group the importance of the border wall and how border barriers are essential to maintaining operational control and public safety. The border wall creates time for Border Patrol agents to respond to illegal border crossings according to the Border Patrol.

