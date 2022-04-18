Ever Forward finally free after it was stuck in Chesapeake Bay for more than a month

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Tree experts say Monday’s rain and wind compromised weak trees across the area. Jose Mendez of Access Tree Services says weather elements can uproot trees. “The rain will saturate the ground and all the roots will soften, and then the wind comes over and hits the trees,” Mendez said. “And that’s when they uproot and go over the house.” An oak tree on Holly Drive West in Annapolis crashed into a home Monday, killing a man and injuring a woman. Mendez said some areas—like Severna Park and Annapolis—have sandy soil, which can lead to trees being uprooted. The U.S. Forest Service’s “Tree Owners Manual” lists several common dangers to look for during tree inspections including broken, dead, or hanging branches; cracks, fungi, and cavities; weak trunk or branch unions; encircling root compressing the trunk; recent lean. “A lot of the times, if they really look at the base of the tree, there’s mushrooms around the tree. That’s a perfect decaying sign,” Mendez said. If anyone spots these dangers, then they should call an arborist. Trees should be inspected annually, Mendez said.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO