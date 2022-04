The Colorado Buffaloes just keep losing players in the transfer portal. The latest loss for Tad Boyle and the Buffs hoops squad is Keeshawn Barthelemy, who was set to visit with Oregon and has now officially made the decision to join the Ducks, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Barthelemy wasted no time confirming this to be true by posting a picture on his Twitter feed with him in a Ducks uniform, a sight that will be strange to see for Buffs fans. Not only do the Buffs lose a high-quality player, but they have to face him at least twice...

