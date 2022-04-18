Vanderbilt basketball's Scotty Pippen Jr. to enter NBA Draft

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will enter the NBA Draft, he announced Monday.

Pippen said he will be signing with an agent, which signifies he will not return to the Commodores for his senior season.

"To Commodore Nation, thank you for supporting me from day one," he said in a statement. "I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in Memorial. It's a feeling I'll never forget."

Pippen, the son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen, was a two-time All-SEC First Team selection and led the conference in scoring in 2021-22 at 20.4 points per game. He was the first SEC player to average 20 points in back to back seasons since 1996 and tied the SEC single-game high of 33 points against Kentucky in 2021-22. With Pippen in the fold, Vanderbilt made the quarterfinals of the NIT, eventually losing to Xavier.

Pippen is not projected to be drafted in the NBA.

Earlier on Monday, the Commodores landed a commitment from transfer point guard Ezra Manjon from UC Davis.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.