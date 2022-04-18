ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UIS chancellor-in-waiting visits campus as faculty considers strike authorization

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 20 hours ago
Turns out Janet Gooch does know Springfield.

The University of Illinois Springfield chancellor-in-waiting has run several Abe’s Olympic Triathlons held in the city.

So how is being a chancellor like being a triathlete?

"You have to have a lot of strong will and tell your mind you can do it," said Gooch, during a campus visit Monday.

Earlier: Janet L. Gooch named chancellor at University of Illinois Springfield

Currently, Gooch is executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. She has been part of the school, formerly Northeast Missouri State University, since 1995.

She answered questions about enrollment shortfalls and attracting underrepresented students in a wide-ranging press conference.

Gooch was also asked about UIS United Faculty, which represents about 130 members and is part of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, moving forward with a strike authorization vote beginning Tuesday.

"I'm aware the faculty are involved in the labor relations right now," Gooch said. "I'm aware that (Interim) Chancellor (Karen) Whitney has had some very good dialogue and communication with the faculty and that hopefully a resolution will come shortly."

A negotiation session between the union and administration is set for Friday. An independent federal mediator is planned to join the talks.

Like at Truman State, enrollment numbers at UIS have fallen, dropping 5% this fall to just under 4,000 students. It's the fifth consecutive year numbers have declined and marks the lowest headcount since 2001, when the university admitted its first freshman class.

"Enrollment has been difficult (for universities) across the country," Gooch said. "We know the demographics are playing against us.

"I think there is a certain population that is considering other opportunities, whether that's going directly into the workforce or trade schools or community colleges. There are lots of opportunities for students now. But I think at UIS, we can help them see what the value of a UIS education would bring to them. What a wonderful place this is to have hands-on experiences and personal experiences with faculty that will encourage them to come here and really meet their academic potential."

Gooch helped initiate Truman State’s TruSelf Program, designed to provide support to historically underrepresented students and improve retention and graduation rates.

She said she would have to see what opportunities currently exist at UIS for minority populations on campus but TruSelf helped historically underrepresented students "find a community on our campus because that's what's essential. That's what's going to keep them at the university: having them find a home, having them find a group of students they connect with, faculty they connect with to make them feel a part of not only the UIS or Truman community but the Springfield or Kirksville community."

UIS freshman Arianna Mills, who is from Springfield, said she wasn't aware Gooch was visiting but hoped the new chancellor was someone "who cares about making positive change on the campus."

Gooch said she hoped to be in Springfield in late June to spend time with Whitney before officially taking over July 1.

She said her husband, Dr. Richard L. "Rick" Gooch, who practices with Kirksville Dental Group, is in the process of selling the practice and planned to retire.

Gooch has run in three Boston Marathons and planned to run in the New York Marathon Nov. 6.

Gooch's in-laws, Albert and Diane Apa, formerly lived in Springfield. Albert Apa worked in Springfield for 13 years as executive director of Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, retiring in 1992. He died in 2004. Diana Apa lives in Kirksville.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

