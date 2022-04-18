ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second arrest made, third person wanted after Columbia mall shooting on Easter weekend

By Mike Ellis, Greenville News
A second person has been arrested and a third person is wanted after three people brought and used concealed guns into the Columbiana Centre mall, where nine people were shot on Easter weekend, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The mall shooting on Saturday left nine people shot and another six injured as they fled, Columbia Police Chief William H. "Skip" Holbrook said Monday.

No one has died.

All the victims, who ranged in age from 15 to 73, were released from hospitals by Saturday night except for one 73-year-old who remains in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, Holbrook said. A sixth person who was injured, but not shot, was added Sunday to the list of victims.

"Three people chose to come to the mall, carrying guns that were concealed and they had a dispute with one another," Holbrook said.

Innocent people were caught in the crossfire as gunfire was exchanged in some form between the three men, the chief said, adding that he does not see any of the three men as acting in self defense.

He said the shooting appears to be "happened because of ongoing dispute and they all were armed. Emotions took over, we had firearms that were inserted in a dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got caught in the crossfire."

He declined to describe what ongoing dispute is believed to have led to the shooting.

At least two different guns fired shots that injured people, according to preliminary ballistics information released by the Columbia Police Department on Sunday.

The department said it has seized one firearm, as of Sunday and a second as of Monday.

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, has been charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempted murder and an unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Holbrook and Lexington County Detention Center records. Robinson is scheduled for a Tuesday bond hearing.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the Columbia Police Department. Holbrook announced additional charges for Price in his Monday press conference, those have not been reflected in Lexington County Detention Center records.

A bond of $25,000 was set for Price's release and it would include conditions such as an ankle monitor and no contact with victims, according to Lexington County Detention Center records and the police department. He remains in the detention center as of Monday evening, according to online jail records.

South Carolina is an open carry state, meaning people can display guns on their hip or elsewhere if they get additional training and background checks. The state also allows concealed carry.

The state allows employers and businesses to prohibit either concealed or open carrying if they post proper signage at entrances.

The mall has a no firearms policy , "no firearms or illegal weapons."

There have been previous shooting incidents at the mall.

Earlier this year a woman accidentally shot herself, leaving her with injuries and police seized the firearm, according to WLTX .

In 2016, two people were reported to have fired shots into the air, injuring no one, after an altercation inside the mall, according to ABC Columbia .

