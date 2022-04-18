ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

One dead after multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 near Hagerstown

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
 20 hours ago

A North Carolina woman died in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash during heavy snow showers Monday, closing southbound Interstate 81 in Hagerstown for six hours, according to Maryland State Police.

Brittney Mae Goodwin, 30, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people, whose identities were not released, were taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The 1:49 p.m. crash occurred at the six mile marker nearly under the U.S. 40 bridge as three of the vehicles, Goodwin’s Mazda SUV, a tractor-trailer and a Dodge pickup truck, were stopped in the southbound left lane due to slowing traffic. An approaching tractor-trailer hit the rear of the pickup truck and pushed it into the SUV, which was then pushed into the rear of the other tractor-trailer, authorities said.

A dog in the SUV was injured and taken by The Humane Society of Washington County to Mountain View Animal Hospital, authorities said.

The southbound lanes at the scene were closed while police conducted a crash reconstruction investigation and heavy-duty tow services were called in to help remove vehicles, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.

Firefighters from Halfway, Hagerstown and Williamsport as well as ambulances from Community Rescue Service and Franklin County, Pa., responded, the 911 supervisor said. The Maryland State Highway Administration also had officials at the scene.

The snow emergency plan that had been in effect was lifted at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Comments / 8

Jennifer Bolyard
9h ago

Prayers for the person who died in the crash, for their family and friends. Prayers for anyone, including the dog, who was hurt, let they have a speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏🕊️✝️

calvin Hinton
16h ago

I was omw from Georgia when I passed this. The traffic line went for miles The black SUV was badly damaged! Praying for the families 💯

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 81#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#Meritus Medical Center#Mazda Suv#Dodge#The Humane Society
