West Palm Beach police: 18-year-old facing murder charge after fatally shooting girlfriend

WEST PALM BEACH — An 18-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a murder charge after he told detectives he shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday night, West Palm Beach police said Monday.

Officers took Alex Castanon to the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning after arresting him on one count of second-degree murder.

Police did not identify the victim except to say she was 18 years old. They cited a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows either crime victims or their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

For Subscribers: 'These people are truly terrified': Gardens homicide shines light on 'gang stalking' mindset

Two found dead: Palm Beach Gardens woman charged with double homicide; mother, fiancé found dead at home

'Stand your ground': Judge: Travis Rudolph can't use 'stand your ground' defense in 2019 Lake Park homicide

Castanon's arrest came after police responded late Sunday to a reported shooting at a house on the 600 block of 34th Street, near Broadway.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground outside. According to a statement police released Monday, Castanon admitted to shooting the woman, saying he shot her inside the home, then carried her outside and put her on the ground. The police statement did not indicate a motive.

At the time of the shooting, about 12 people were in and around the house, said police, who found Castanon's firearm in an alley nearby.

The death marks the eighth homicide for West Palm Beach in 2022, one of which was in self-defense, police said. It also is the sixth homicide in April, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Sign up for our Post on West Palm Beach weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

Sunday's fatal shooting was at least the fourth to rise from a domestic dispute this year in Palm Beach County, which has recorded 21 homicides, the database shows.

There were 23 homicides in West Palm Beach during 2021, when the county recorded 109, according to the database.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach police: 18-year-old facing murder charge after fatally shooting girlfriend