ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach police: 18-year-old facing murder charge after fatally shooting girlfriend

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdIys_0fCrDv0j00

WEST PALM BEACH — An 18-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a murder charge after he told detectives he shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday night, West Palm Beach police said Monday.

Officers took Alex Castanon to the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning after arresting him on one count of second-degree murder.

Police did not identify the victim except to say she was 18 years old. They cited a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows either crime victims or their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

For Subscribers: 'These people are truly terrified': Gardens homicide shines light on 'gang stalking' mindset

Two found dead: Palm Beach Gardens woman charged with double homicide; mother, fiancé found dead at home

'Stand your ground': Judge: Travis Rudolph can't use 'stand your ground' defense in 2019 Lake Park homicide

Castanon's arrest came after police responded late Sunday to a reported shooting at a house on the 600 block of 34th Street, near Broadway.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground outside. According to a statement police released Monday, Castanon admitted to shooting the woman, saying he shot her inside the home, then carried her outside and put her on the ground. The police statement did not indicate a motive.

At the time of the shooting, about 12 people were in and around the house, said police, who found Castanon's firearm in an alley nearby.

The death marks the eighth homicide for West Palm Beach in 2022, one of which was in self-defense, police said. It also is the sixth homicide in April, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Want more West Palm Beach news?

Sign up for our Post on West Palm Beach weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

Sunday's fatal shooting was at least the fourth to rise from a domestic dispute this year in Palm Beach County, which has recorded 21 homicides, the database shows.

There were 23 homicides in West Palm Beach during 2021, when the county recorded 109, according to the database.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach police: 18-year-old facing murder charge after fatally shooting girlfriend

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Old West#Constitutional Amendment#Marsy
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman who cited ‘sugar daddy’ to get out of Nikolas Cruz sentencing jury receives $8,000 a month

A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 13, who used AK-47 in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ gunfight against police with 14-year-old girl pleads no contest

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a juvenile facility after he and a friend opened gunfire on police in Florida last June. Travis O’Brien, now 13, was just 12 when he and Nicole Jackson, two years his senior, broke out of a local children’s home and forced their way into an empty house in Volusia County.Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property and when they arrived, O’Brien and Jackson, armed with an AK-47, began shooting. The gun battle lasted for 35 minutes, with viral footage showing an officer instructing Jackson – who he warns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines PD Needs Help Identifying Publix Puncher

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix. Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive. According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off. Need to ID flyer from Pembroke Pines PD. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police) If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy