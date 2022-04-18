West Palm Beach's Allegra Miles sings her way to top 14 spot on ‘American Idol'

For the second night in a row, 'American Idol' contestant Allegra Miles received good news. The West Palm Beach singer will continue on as one of the top 14 contestants in the singing competition.

On Monday night’s episode, voting results revealed the top 10 contestants, with the remaining left to await news at the end of the episode about whether they'd be one of four singers hand-picked by the judges to move forward.

After learning she hadn't been voted into the top 10, Miles sang “Tainted,” an original song the 19-year-old performed at her audition.

“It’s obvious that there’s an artist up there on the stage,” said judge Lionel Richie.

“I want the voting public to know that when you have a creative artist, it’s all about what they’re feeling,” he said, “so you absolutely did a fabulous job.”

On Sunday night’s episode of ‘American Idol,’ Miles advanced into the top 20.

In a pre-taped interview, Miles spoke about being the happiest she's been in "maybe my whole life" while reflecting on her past struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“Music is almost the sole thing that made me feel like I have a meaning because it’s gotten me out of the darkest places,” said Miles, who also competed on NBC’s “The Voice" in 2020 . “It’s given me hope.”

Miles sang fellow Floridian Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin',” which judge Luke Bryan called “my favorite performance of the night thus far.”

“That first part was one of the most magical things I’ve ever witnessed sitting in this chair,” Bryan said. “It was truly breathtaking.”

“You made a Tom Petty song a love song,” said judge Lionel Richie, “a song where we’re sitting there melting.”

Judge Katy Perry cut in with her own take to all three’s reaction as Miles sang on stage: “We became putty.”

How to watch Allegra Miles on 'American Idol'

"American Idol" airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Stream episodes on ABC.com or Hulu.

