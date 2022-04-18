ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

How hot is the real estate market near Chillicothe? Home prices fall to $135K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVjZ8_0fCrDsMY00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Ross County during January was $135,000. That's a decrease of 15.1% compared with January 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, single-family home prices just began falling. January prices are down from $173,000 the previous month.

A total of 61 houses were sold countywide during the month of January, the same as one year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

How hot is Ross County's real estate market in Ohio?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Ross County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $260,000, down 14.8% from a year before.

In January, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
CBS News

Surging mortgage rates are pricing millions out of buying a home

The U.S. real estate market was already tough for prospective buyers, who have faced double-digit price increases and cutthroat competition for listed properties. Now they are facing another challenge as rising mortgage rates add to the affordability squeeze. The average mortgage rate jumped to 4.42% for the week ended March...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Home#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
TheStreet

Homeowners Rush to Unload Properties as Rates Rise

Rising mortgage rates could lead potential home buyers to shun the market, avoiding exorbitant interest payments. As a result, homeowners interested in selling are rushing to dump their domiciles before possible buyers run away, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Federal Reserve in March began its campaign to raise interest...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Don't Be Afraid to Buy a Home as Mortgage Rates Continue to Increase

Despite rising mortgage rates, a home remains a good investment. In recent months, mortgage rates have been on the rise. Check out today's average mortgage rates to see how they've changed over time. Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate. 30-year fixed mortgage 4.531%. 20-year fixed mortgage 4.269%. 15-year fixed mortgage 3.671%
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Keep Rising, So Is It the Right Time to Buy?

What do rising rates mean for your home-buying prospects?. Mortgage rates have been steadily on the rise. Does this mean that it's a good time to purchase a home now before rates go up further? Here's what you should know about today's average rates on April 12, 2022 and your future home-buying prospects.
REAL ESTATE
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

992
Followers
389
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy