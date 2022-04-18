ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Cassie Carli case: Marcus Spanevelo extradited to Santa Rosa County to face charges

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlN4w_0fCrDnC900

A man who deputies have identified as their top suspect in the disappearance and death of Navarre woman Cassie Carli was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail on Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Marcus Spanevelo, 34, was arrested in Tennessee after allegedly impeding the investigation into Carli's late March disappearance.

Carli, 37, was reporting missing after she failed to return from a March 27 custody exchange with Spanevelo, an ex-boyfriend with whom she shared a 4-year-old daughter. Carli's vehicle was found abandoned at the meeting point with her purse still inside.

Tragic ending:Cassie Carli's remains found in Alabama; ex-boyfriend will be charged

After a nearly week-long search effort spanning multiple states and involving numerous agencies, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced April 3 that Carli's body had been discovered buried in a barn in Alabama. Johnson noted that Spanevelo had some ties to the property, though he did not disclose their exact nature.

The same day Carli's remains were located, Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on charges related to tampering with false evidence and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Johnson claimed Spanevelo took Carli's phone and basically "got rid of it."

Spanevelo has not been charged with Carli's death, though Johnson heavily implied it was only a matter of time until he was.

"I think (Spanevelo) is either going to spend the rest of his life in prison or he's going to get the needle," the sheriff said at an April 3 press conference. "Hopefully the needle."

Johnson said he believed there is a strong case against Spanevelo and more information would likely be released upon the completion of an autopsy. On Monday, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said the autopsy results are still pending.

Direct file charging documents from the State Attorney's Office list Spanevelo's bond at $15,000 for the tampering charge and $5,000 for the false information charge. However, Spanevelo has pending "holds" that will prevent him from being released until they are addressed, among them is one stemming from law enforcement in Saint Claire County, Alabama.

In the event Spanevelo is released from custody, the State Attorney's Office documents list the conditions, alongside the bond requirements, as GPS monitoring, no contact with witnesses or Carli's family, no possession of weapons and no travel outside of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton or Bay counties.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-boyfriend of Florida mom, 37, who went missing on Sunday after going to see him to pick up their four-year-old daughter: Cops say they found him and the child 260 miles away three days later

Authorities in Florida have interviewed the ex-boyfriend of a missing mother who was last seen on Sunday night when she went to pick up her four-year-old daughter from the child's father. Detectives from Santa Rosa County traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and located Marcus Spanevelo and his daughter, Saylor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
Navarre, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy