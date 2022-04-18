Cassie Carli case: Marcus Spanevelo extradited to Santa Rosa County to face charges

A man who deputies have identified as their top suspect in the disappearance and death of Navarre woman Cassie Carli was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail on Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

Marcus Spanevelo, 34, was arrested in Tennessee after allegedly impeding the investigation into Carli's late March disappearance.

Carli, 37, was reporting missing after she failed to return from a March 27 custody exchange with Spanevelo, an ex-boyfriend with whom she shared a 4-year-old daughter. Carli's vehicle was found abandoned at the meeting point with her purse still inside.

After a nearly week-long search effort spanning multiple states and involving numerous agencies, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced April 3 that Carli's body had been discovered buried in a barn in Alabama. Johnson noted that Spanevelo had some ties to the property, though he did not disclose their exact nature.

The same day Carli's remains were located, Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on charges related to tampering with false evidence and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Johnson claimed Spanevelo took Carli's phone and basically "got rid of it."

Spanevelo has not been charged with Carli's death, though Johnson heavily implied it was only a matter of time until he was.

"I think (Spanevelo) is either going to spend the rest of his life in prison or he's going to get the needle," the sheriff said at an April 3 press conference. "Hopefully the needle."

Johnson said he believed there is a strong case against Spanevelo and more information would likely be released upon the completion of an autopsy. On Monday, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said the autopsy results are still pending.

Direct file charging documents from the State Attorney's Office list Spanevelo's bond at $15,000 for the tampering charge and $5,000 for the false information charge. However, Spanevelo has pending "holds" that will prevent him from being released until they are addressed, among them is one stemming from law enforcement in Saint Claire County, Alabama.

In the event Spanevelo is released from custody, the State Attorney's Office documents list the conditions, alongside the bond requirements, as GPS monitoring, no contact with witnesses or Carli's family, no possession of weapons and no travel outside of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton or Bay counties.