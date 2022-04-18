ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How hot is the real estate market near Lancaster? Home prices rise over $210K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVjZ8_0fCrDmJQ00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Fairfield County during January was $210,200. That's an increase of 20.1% compared with January 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

January prices are up from $205,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 100% from a year earlier. A total of 70 houses were sold countywide during the month of January. During the same period a year earlier, 35 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Fairfield County condominiums and townhomes sold in January had a median sales price of $346,000. That figure represents a 83.5% increase year over year. Some 22 were sold, up 214.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Fairfield County's real estate market in Ohio?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Fairfield County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $445,000, up 29.2% from a year before.

In January, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

