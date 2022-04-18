ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, SD

Pursuit with speeds of 110 mph that ended in field leads to two arrests

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTE8x_0fCrDlQh00

Two people from Minnesota were arrested Thursday following a pursuit that started north of Mansfield and wound through four different South Dakota counties.

The pursuit started at 4:12 p.m. when a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a 2015 Ford Edge that matched the description of a stolen vehicle in Minnesota, said Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. He said the trooper attempted to pull over the southbound vehicle approximately 3 miles northeast of Mansfield on U.S. Highway 281.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the Ford Edge, Hunter Kantz, 21, of International Falls, Minn., led the state troopers and deputies from Spink, Brown, Faulk and Edmunds counties on a pursuit that ended when the vehicle broke down in a farm field, Mangan said.

He said he did not have details on the length of the pursuit or where the farm field was, but said when a trooper arrived at the car, it was unoccupied.

Spink County State's Attorney Vic Fischbach said speeds reached 110 mph during the pursuit and that it ended in Faulk County.

Both the driver and passenger, Jasmine Benge, 20, of Monticello, Minn., were found in a nearby structure and were taken into custody without incident, Mangan said. Both were taken to a hospital in Faulk County for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Charges against the two men arrested are pending, Mangan said.

FIschbach said the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks was called in as backup.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WMDT.com

Attempted traffic stop for speeding leads to pursuit, discovery of drugs

MILLSBORO, Del. – A police pursuit Sunday night landed a Seaford woman behind bars. Just before 9 p.m., Delaware State Police say troopers saw a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road, over the posted speed limit. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and led police on a chase.
SEAFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, SD
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Two injured in head-on crash near Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash near Lennox sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a car eastbound on S.D. Highway 44 collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck at 5:44 p.m. Friday, April 15 three miles southeast of Lennox.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monticello#Fish#Spink Brown#Spink County State
KIMT

2nd person arrested for selling heroin/fentanyl mix in northern Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A second person has been arrested in north Iowa in connection to selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Dunigan, 32, is being held on $30,000 bond on controlled substance violation charges. Authorities said Dunigan and Alyssa Hudson sold the mix to a...
IOWA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
American News

American News

277
Followers
903
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy