Pursuit with speeds of 110 mph that ended in field leads to two arrests

Two people from Minnesota were arrested Thursday following a pursuit that started north of Mansfield and wound through four different South Dakota counties.

The pursuit started at 4:12 p.m. when a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a 2015 Ford Edge that matched the description of a stolen vehicle in Minnesota, said Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. He said the trooper attempted to pull over the southbound vehicle approximately 3 miles northeast of Mansfield on U.S. Highway 281.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the Ford Edge, Hunter Kantz, 21, of International Falls, Minn., led the state troopers and deputies from Spink, Brown, Faulk and Edmunds counties on a pursuit that ended when the vehicle broke down in a farm field, Mangan said.

He said he did not have details on the length of the pursuit or where the farm field was, but said when a trooper arrived at the car, it was unoccupied.

Spink County State's Attorney Vic Fischbach said speeds reached 110 mph during the pursuit and that it ended in Faulk County.

Both the driver and passenger, Jasmine Benge, 20, of Monticello, Minn., were found in a nearby structure and were taken into custody without incident, Mangan said. Both were taken to a hospital in Faulk County for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Charges against the two men arrested are pending, Mangan said.

FIschbach said the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks was called in as backup.