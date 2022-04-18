ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of Friday's fire at Pardee UNC Health Care released

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 21 hours ago
Friday's fire at Pardee UNC Health Care that was contained within 47 minutes by multiple agencies was "related to construction activity on the roof of Pardee," the City of Hendersonville said in a press release Monday.

The amount of damage caused by the fire hasn't been determined yet, according to Steve Heatherly, the Chief Operating Officer for Pardee UNC Health Care.

"Our first priority is always patient care; we are still assessing damage and cost to repair," Heatherly said. "We are happy to share that while we did incur damage to the second and third floors, including the PATHS (Psychiatric and Addictions Health Services), ICU, PCU and MSO (Medical Surgical Observation) units, all but MSO have already returned to normal operations.

"There was more significant smoke infiltration on the third floor and work has now begun in earnest. We anticipate clean up in that area will likely be a longer process and hope to return to normal operations in the MSO unit by the end of this week."

Friday's fire call came in at approximately 2:46 p.m., and the fire was located on the second and third floors of the hospital, the City of Hendersonville said in a press release. By 3:33 p.m., the fire had been contained.

Beyond collaboration with Pardee, the following agencies provided support and assistance to the Hendersonville Fire Department either on scene or covering calls for service: Valley Hill Fire & Rescue, Mountain Home Fire & Rescue, Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue, Dana Fire Department, Henderson County EMS, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Hendersonville Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

"A total of 60 patients were immediately and safely relocated. The majority (41) were relocated within the hospital and 19 behavioral health patients were relocated to an offsite location," Heatherly said. "No patients had to be transferred to another facility. On Friday evening, behavioral health patients were moved back to PATHS. On Saturday, patients were moved back to the Intensive Care Unit around noon and by Sunday, patients were moved back to the Progressive Care Unit (PCU) at around 5 p.m. MSO patients remain in an alternate location within the hospital."

Pardee was able to resume all surgeries as of Monday morning, Heatherly said.


