Crime Stoppers: $10,000 reward offered in cold case murder

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is asking for your help to solve the cold case murder of a 19-year-old woman, according to a media release.

Melissa Kay Sodeman was killed at approximately 1:23 a.m. April 7, 1989, according to a Crime Stoppers media release.

She was found murdered in her apartment in the 1500 block of Trout Street, according to a media release.

Sodeman, a student, had been stabbed with a kitchen knife, and her husband discovered her body, according to the Times Record News archives.

The woman's two small children were in the apartment, and the door was ajar, according to TRN archives.

Police have very little information about this case and could use your help.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 if a tip leads to an arrest and the board approves the reward.

If you have any information on this felony crime or any other, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, 24 hours a day.

The number for long-distance callers is 800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to wfcrime.com.

You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls' website.

