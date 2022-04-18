ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long loop hike is planned

Times News
 20 hours ago

Join naturalist Robin Tracey on the Crow, Lake View and Spirit trails on May 7, starting at 10...

www.tnonline.com

WJON

The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Your Weekend Plans

Get direct links to the event details at AKconcerts.comOr read below if you just want to know the time & place. Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 8p-11p Klondike Mike’s & the Main Street Grill (Palmer) – Open Mic Night 8p-12a The Marlin Bar (Fairbanks)...
LIFESTYLE
womenfitness.net

Long Sleeve Sun Shirt Outdoor Lightweight Breathable Hiking Running

Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt Long Sleeve Outdoor UV Shirt effectively protects your skin against uv radiation, lightweight and quick dry fabric keeps you cool in outdoor activities, Hoodie design for preventing your neck and ears from sunburn. The thumb and watch holes keep the sleeves in place and give extra coverage for sun protection. Raglan sleeves with flatlock seams reduce friction. Tag-free collar for added comfort. Next-to-skin without the squeeze, soft, ultra-lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, sweat-wicking, abrasion-resistant. No see-through. Loose fit making it great for running, trekking, hiking, fishing, surfing, golfing, cycling and all outdoor activities. Machine Washable. No pilling, no wrinkle.
APPAREL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
The Independent

US federal holidays 2022: Is Easter Monday a holiday? Full list of dates

With spring here, it’s time to start marking the dates of the upcoming federal holidays on our calendars in anticipation of the long weekends and warmer weather we can expect.On May 30, those living in the US will observe the fourth federal holiday of the year, Memorial Day. While not a federal holiday, Easter also took place in the spring, with the holiday celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17.First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work, the list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of...
POLITICS
WJHL

Elizabethton hosting community bike ride Saturday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Gloomy weather doesn't deter Easter celebrations

Despite the snow and rainy weather, locals still went about celebrating Easter Sunday in their own ways. While a few people went about their normal days and went to work, most attended traditional activities to celebrate the holiday. For some, that meant going to an Easter Sunday church service, while...
SOCIETY
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea, or fairytale like concept, of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive...
MAINE STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Statewide trout derby set to kick off as lakes open April 23

Washington trout season officially begins April 23 as the 2022 statewide trout derby kicks off, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday. Hundreds of lakes across the state that are stocked with catchable trout will be open. The lakes are stocked throughout the year, and opening day allows anglers to fish for the thousands of trout planted during winter and spring.
WASHINGTON STATE

