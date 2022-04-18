Long loop hike is planned

Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Protection Hoodie Shirt Long Sleeve Outdoor UV Shirt effectively protects your skin against uv radiation, lightweight and quick dry fabric keeps you cool in outdoor activities, Hoodie design for preventing your neck and ears from sunburn. The thumb and watch holes keep the sleeves in place and give extra coverage for sun protection. Raglan sleeves with flatlock seams reduce friction. Tag-free collar for added comfort. Next-to-skin without the squeeze, soft, ultra-lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, sweat-wicking, abrasion-resistant. No see-through. Loose fit making it great for running, trekking, hiking, fishing, surfing, golfing, cycling and all outdoor activities. Machine Washable. No pilling, no wrinkle.
