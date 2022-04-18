ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superb showings: Vote now for the girls and boys Athletes of the Week

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
 20 hours ago
It's time again to vote for the Intelligencer/Courier Times boys and girls Athletes of the Week for April 11-17.

The Intel/Courier Times Athletes of the Week polls — one for boys and one for girls — will run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Council Rock South senior lacrosse player Sal Mastromarco won last week's boys' poll with 33 percent of the vote while Pennsbury senior softball player Caitlyn Martell won the girls' poll with 37 percent of the vote.

Want to nominate an athlete for consideration? Email Drew Markol at dmarkol@theintell.com or Daryl Bell at dwbell@gannett.com.

Having trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

For subscribers:Area brothers finally getting the chance to play football together at Dickinson.

