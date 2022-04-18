Grizzlies need smart Jackson, motivated Morant in Game 2

Coach Taylor Jenkins summed up the mood of his team in a single word.

“Pissed,” Jenkins said when asked how the team felt following the loss in Game 1 to Minnesota. They looked nothing like themselves while falling apart on the defensive side of the floor and crushed on the glass.

“We understood that we didn’t play to the best of our abilities, and we had to own it,” Jenkins said. “The guys take that stuff to heart, and that’s a credit to these guys. When we are able to bounce back and show are resiliency, it’s because we are not satisfied with the performance the night before or two days before. I love the attitude.”

And one of the most pissed Grizzlies players was Jaren Jackson Jr., who felt like he disappointed in all areas during the Game 1 loss. He described his play in a much more explicit fashion.

“I was pretty sh---- overall, because we lost,” Jackson said. “Why I was sh----, I don’t really know. You can’t get stuck man, you just got to figure it out.”

The big man can start by cutting out the bad fouls. He played only 24 minutes in the first game of the series because he fouled five times. He also had seven blocks in such a limited time on the floor.

“Seven blocks don’t mean nothing if we lose and they put up 130,” Jackson said. “We have to lower that total score down and do more things on the court.”

Two of Jackson’s fouls came on the offensive end during one-on-one situations. Without his 3-point shot online (0-for-5), the 22-year-old turned to powering down the lane for his scoring chances. It came back to bite him.

“That team takes a lot of charges,” Jackson said. “They are like Boston, they take a lot of charges. We just have to move around them, euro-step, make better moves. You can’t fall into that trap.”

But Jackson, actually, may not be the only player to blame for those empty offensive possessions. When teammate Ja Morant heard Jackson’s assessment of his play on Saturday afternoon, he raised his hand and took accountability as well.

“I know Jaren doesn’t lack confidence,” Morant said. “Right after that game, he texted me and said, ‘I got you,’ ” Morant said. “I told him I wasn’t worried at all. I know what he is capable of, it’s Jaren. We have talked about him all year, with what he does on the floor for us and how special he is, and how much of a factor he is for our team with his ability to defend at a very high level and score the ball in many different ways.

“But, once again, this is my fault. I have to make his job easier on that end. I have to get him easier looks and put him in positions where he can excel. I watched the film, and I’ll be better in that area.”

Big MJ energy

Morant might be the only Grizzly that’s not pissed.

The star point guard spent his Sunday night watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a docuseries that captured the 1990’s Chicago Bulls dynasty centered around Michael Jordan.

“That’s the goat,” Morant said. “I love basketball and I respect the game. If you don’t like Michael Jordan then you don’t love the game of basketball.”

Morant later posted a video of Jordan sitting in his locker with a cigar in his mouth and a baseball bat in his hand.

When asked if he’s mad about a Game 2 loss, Jordan responds: “Nuh uh. Why? You think I should be? So what? We lost one game. It will be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright. Let’s see if all that trash talking starts when it’s 0-0, instead of a five- or six-point lead. That’s where it starts. It’s the sign of a good man, when you can talk s--- when it’s an even score, or you can talk s--- when you’re behind. When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk.”

Morant said he is just trying to channel that energy for the rest of the series.

“That’s facts,” Morant said. “It’s like, ‘Why be mad after one game?’ This is the playoffs. It’s a seven-game series. You can lose one and win four straight. You can lose two and win four straight. You can be down 2-1 and win three straight. There’s no point in putting a lot of pressure on one game, especially the first game. It’s about locking in and correcting the mistakes, then trying to win the next one.”

So Morant won’t call Game 2 a must-win scenario, either. It is worth noting, however, that losers of the first two games only win the series 7.1% of the time.

“It’s not (a must-win) at all,” Morant said. “Obviously, we want to win. That’s our goal, to win. But we can’t put that pressure on ourselves. I feel like if we do that, we are playing right into their hands.”

So the game plan is to play freely in Game 2 — but also smart. It starts with Jackson.

“We need him to be active and we need him to be smart,” Jenkins said. “He got seven blocks. He was in good position a lot of times. But then he gets himself in bad spots. The charge, the push here and there — he has to be more disciplined in those situations.”