Kentucky State

Kentucky counts 3,257 new coronavirus cases in weekly report

WEKU
 21 hours ago
Monday afternoon Kentucky reported 3,257 new coronavirus cases bringing the state total to 1,322,729.

815 of the new cases were in people age 18 and younger.

97 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 15,297.

176 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday afternoon. 20 of those were in the ICU and 9 were on a ventilator.

The positivity rate is at 3.12%.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WEKU

Lexington, KY
