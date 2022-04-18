Kentucky counts 3,257 new coronavirus cases in weekly report

Monday afternoon Kentucky reported 3,257 new coronavirus cases bringing the state total to 1,322,729.

815 of the new cases were in people age 18 and younger.

97 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 15,297.

176 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID as of Monday afternoon. 20 of those were in the ICU and 9 were on a ventilator.

The positivity rate is at 3.12%.

