2 local teams crack the top-10 in state softball poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first OHSSCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and two local high school softball teams have cracked the top ten in their respective divisions.
In Division I, Austintown Fitch sits at No. 4, while South Range is third in Division III.Ursuline softball record-holder hits first college homer
Division I
1 Watkins Memorial
2 Anthony Wayne
3 Lancaster
4 Austintown Fitch
5 North Ridgeville
6 Teays Valley
7 (tie) Lakota West
7 (tie) Marysville
9 Beavercreek
10 (tie) Holland Springfield
10 (tie) Walsh Jesuit
Division ll
1 LaGrange Keystone
2 Triway
3 Jonathan Alder
4 Heath
5 Greenville
5 John Glenn
7 Kenton Ridge
8 (tie) Buckeye Valley
8 (tie) Springfield Shawnee
10 Mansfield Madison
Division lll
1 Wheelersburg
2 Cardington Lincoln
3 South Range
4 Sherwood Fairview
5 Leesburg Fairfield
6 (tie) North Union
6 (tie) West Jefferson
8 Margaretta
9 (tie) Carlisle
9 (tie) Colonel Crawford
Division lV
1 Strasburg Franklin
2 Russia
3 Mechanicsbug
4 Minster
5 Hopewell-Loudon
6 Covington
7 Caldwell
7 Bradford
9 Conotton Valley
10 Cuyahoga Hts
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0