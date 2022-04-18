ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2 local teams crack the top-10 in state softball poll

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first OHSSCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, and two local high school softball teams have cracked the top ten in their respective divisions.

In Division I, Austintown Fitch sits at No. 4, while South Range is third in Division III.

Ursuline softball record-holder hits first college homer

Division I
1 Watkins Memorial
2 Anthony Wayne
3 Lancaster
4 Austintown Fitch
5 North Ridgeville
6 Teays Valley
7 (tie) Lakota West
7 (tie) Marysville
9 Beavercreek
10 (tie) Holland Springfield
10 (tie) Walsh Jesuit

Division ll
1 LaGrange Keystone
2 Triway
3 Jonathan Alder
4 Heath
5 Greenville
5 John Glenn
7 Kenton Ridge
8 (tie) Buckeye Valley
8 (tie) Springfield Shawnee
10 Mansfield Madison

Division lll
1 Wheelersburg
2 Cardington Lincoln
3 South Range
4 Sherwood Fairview
5 Leesburg Fairfield
6 (tie) North Union
6 (tie) West Jefferson
8 Margaretta
9 (tie) Carlisle
9 (tie) Colonel Crawford

Division lV
1 Strasburg Franklin
2 Russia
3 Mechanicsbug
4 Minster
5 Hopewell-Loudon
6 Covington
7 Caldwell
7 Bradford
9 Conotton Valley
10 Cuyahoga Hts

