Pennsylvania State

Daily Coronavirus Briefing for Apr. 18

By OP-ED
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal cumulative COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania at 2,798,299. Harrisburg - The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that on April 18, there were 669 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 2,798,299. There was one new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry and...

