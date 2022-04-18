ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Getting married? BBB warns brides-to-be about Dallas company

By Tyler Manning
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxSaa_0fCrBsQy00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and many are gearing up to take advantage of the nicer weather for an outdoor wedding.

Of course, everyone wants to have the perfect wedding day. Weddings cost a lot of money, are often very public and represent the forever bond between two people that love each other.

Despite our best intentions, sometimes things get in the way of that perfect day. That’s why the Better Business Bureau of North Texas is issuing a warning about Dallas-based calligraphy and custom painting retailer Madeleine Creative Company, LLC.

According to BBB North Texas, the young company has earned the bureau’s rating of “F” due to unanswered complaints, specifically about the timing of delivery.

In 2021, BBB officials say they received complaints from customers all alleging that they never received the products they ordered from Madeleine Creative Company, LLC.

BBB officials say they reached out to the company in January and have yet to receive a response.

For the full report from BBB North Texas, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Lawsuit filed, deadly officer-involved shooting in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Jasman Washington filed a lawsuit Monday against the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and several individual officers, including one Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. The lawsuit claimed officers fired 20 shots at Washington, killing him. UPDATED STORY LINK — Shooting review board found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WFAA

North Texas BBQ restaurant failed to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime, officials say

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

BBB warns about Dallas-based 'Madeleine Creative'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Kendra Feeney was searching for the perfect 21st birthday present for her daughter when she came across Dallas-based Madeleine Creative and her hand-painted champagne bottles. "I thought that would be a nice keepsake for her to have. We would put some images of different things that were special to her and had sentimental value to her," said Feeney. She paid $350 and waited, having ordered the bottle four months in advance. It never came. "It's just really disappointing that she wouldn't follow through on the commitment." Feeney said she eventually received a full refund, but she wasn't alone in her disappointment....
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Better Business Bureau#Wedding#Kdaf#Llc#Bbb North Texas#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
FMX 94.5

Every Pickle Lover Must Visit Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium

As a lover of pickles and museums, I was over the moon when I found out that my favorite Texas-based pickle brand has a museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Best Maid got their start in 1926 not with pickles, but with pastries and mayonnaise. Mildred and Jessie Ottis Dalton were a husband and wife who sold their pastries out of a small grocery store in Fort Worth. Due to the amount of egg whites they were using to make those pastries, Mildred Dalton decided to use the leftover yolks to make mayonnaise to sell as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
KLST/KSAN

Police: Woman found dead with dog bites in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m. Police responded and located the woman […]
MISSION, TX
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized in Chadbourne rollover

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on South Chadbourne Street on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, a woman driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway near the 2200 block of South Chadbourne Street after failing to control the vehicle’s speed shortly before 4:00 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: April 21, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Albert Lucero, 31, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after police […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

C&H Hawaiian Grill owner speaks out after restaurant fire

KILLEEN, Texas- An overnight fire shut down popular Killeen restaurant C&H Hawaiian Grill today. Owner Hensan Timo says he has never experienced anything like this in the 17 years of his business, and he is still processing what happened. “He texted me and said I don’t know if you know this but the Fire Department […]
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy