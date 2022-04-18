Two teens killed in separate incidents on Easter Sunday in Milwaukee

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were shot and killed in separate incidents on Easter Sunday on Milwaukee’s north side.

The homicides continued a brutal start to 2022 in Milwaukee, marking the city’s 60th and 61st of the year. That compares to 35 as of the same date in 2021, when the city broke its homicide record for the second consecutive year.

The two victims were identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as Teonna D. Covington and Kamari C. Hill. They are the eighth and ninth teens or minors to be killed in a homicide so far in 2022, according to police reports.

No arrests in Sunday’s shootings have been announced by police.

“It’s devastating,” said Vaun Mayes, a community activist who frequently assists the families of homicide victims.

Police said Covington was killed during a road rage-related incident at 6:40 p.m. on the 4700 block of North 29th Street, in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood. Police said she was a passenger of a vehicle involved in some kind of altercation.

The Journal Sentinel was unable to reach members of Covington’s family, but those mourning her loss posted videos of her dancing in tribute on Facebook. According to Mayes and social media posts from family, Covington had just given birth to a child in recent months.

“It sounds like she was completely innocent in that situation,” Mayes said. “It pisses you off, but it also makes you really, really sad because you don’t see a real end to this stuff.”

Covington's family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for memorial services.

The second shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m. on the 9500 block of West Allyn Street, in the North Meadow neighborhood.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation and did not release any other details. But a report from the medical examiner’s office noted that Hill was killed outside of his own home.

His mother, Tamara Island, believed the shooting was connected to the bullying her son received ever since he was in elementary school, but declined to discuss specifics. She said Hill was interested in graphic design and sold his own headwear and smartphone cases.

“He was an independent young man,” she said. “He was a young entrepreneur. He was just trying to make his way.”

The latest data available from the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission showed that through February, arguments were cited as the primary factor behind 43% of homicides and nonfatal shootings, up about 10% from each of the past two years.

The primary cause behind roughly a third of homicides and nonfatal shootings go unexplained year to year.

