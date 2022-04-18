ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Tickets to Garth Brooks concert in Arlington SOLD OUT, but there’s still hope

By Tyler Manning
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIyja_0fCrAh4q00

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Garth Brooks is coming back to the DFW area after a 17-year hiatus and Texans are showing their excitement.

Officials say that tickets have sold out and that the only way to save yourself a spot at Garth Brook’s live performance is to purchase standing-room-only tickets. Those will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Brooks will be performing at AT&T Stadium on July 30th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
WBTW News13

Garth Brooks adds 2nd show in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The show is so nice, it’s coming twice! Garth Brooks announced Friday that his Stadium Tour has added a second show at Bank of America in Charlotte in July. “HOLY COW!!!! Charlotte, we are opening a SECOND SHOW!!! Friday, it’s a whole new OPENING NIGHT!!!!! Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!!!!!!,” […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
MyArkLaMiss

St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 11:32 AM, the St. Jude Dream Home Tickets is sold out. The Ark-La-Miss has raise $800,000 in a record of five weeks. Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket for this great cause! UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): As of Friday, March 25, 2022, there are less […]
LIFESTYLE
KLST/KSAN

Police: Woman found dead with dog bites in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating the death of a woman after they say she was bitten by two dogs on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, a 59-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a 10-year-old female relative on Leal Street in Mission on Thursday around 3:41 p.m. Police responded and located the woman […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Kdaf#Texans#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
Narcity USA

This Giant Flower Field In Texas Is A Sunflower Wonderland & You Can Even Take Some Home

The summer of 2022 is the year Bloomer's Garden, a giant sunflower field, is making a comeback following a rocky 2021 due to the Texas winter storm. The Dallas garden, which many people popularly knew as Wild Berry Farms up until this month, has fields of wild sunflowers, nine types to be exact, and seven varieties of colorful Zinnias that grow across 15 acres. And you can make your very own bouquet or arrangement.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized in Chadbourne rollover

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on South Chadbourne Street on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, a woman driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway near the 2200 block of South Chadbourne Street after failing to control the vehicle’s speed shortly before 4:00 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

C&H Hawaiian Grill owner speaks out after restaurant fire

KILLEEN, Texas- An overnight fire shut down popular Killeen restaurant C&H Hawaiian Grill today. Owner Hensan Timo says he has never experienced anything like this in the 17 years of his business, and he is still processing what happened. “He texted me and said I don’t know if you know this but the Fire Department […]
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Texas A&M Campus Muster returns to tradition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University is returning to a traditional Muster celebration and campus ceremony after two years of modified arrangements. The 2022 Campus Muster is taking place Thursday, and commenced with the Flag Raising Ceremony in Academic Plaza at 7:00 a.m. in honor of the 50th year class reunion – the Class of 1972. […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLST/KSAN

Report: Pet dog found playing with rabid bat in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in a south Abilene neighborhood are being warned after a dog was found playing with a rabid bat. The bat was found on April 13 in Abilene’s Mesquite Forest neighborhood off Queen Ann’s Lace in the Wylie area of town. City officials say the dog who was playing with the […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy