Tickets to Garth Brooks concert in Arlington SOLD OUT, but there’s still hope

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Garth Brooks is coming back to the DFW area after a 17-year hiatus and Texans are showing their excitement.

Officials say that tickets have sold out and that the only way to save yourself a spot at Garth Brook’s live performance is to purchase standing-room-only tickets. Those will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Brooks will be performing at AT&T Stadium on July 30th at 7:00 p.m.

