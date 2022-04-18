Tickets to Garth Brooks concert in Arlington SOLD OUT, but there’s still hope
ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Garth Brooks is coming back to the DFW area after a 17-year hiatus and Texans are showing their excitement.
Officials say that tickets have sold out and that the only way to save yourself a spot at Garth Brook’s live performance is to purchase standing-room-only tickets. Those will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Brooks will be performing at AT&T Stadium on July 30th at 7:00 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
