Carbon County, PA

Human Services Priorities Breakfast planned

By Amy Miller amiller@tnonline.com
Times News
 3 days ago

Carbon County agencies will gather for the 11th annual Human Services Priorities Breakfast on April 22. The event, hosted by the Carbon County Collaborative, will take place at Whispering...

St. Louis American

St. Louis County Department of Human Services

HOUSING URBAN DEVELOPMENT - EMERGENCY SOLUTION GRANT FY2021 FUNDING. The St. Louis County Department of Human Services-Homeless Services Program is seeking proposals from suitably qualified entities to provide projects and programs that address the need for Street Outreach, Emergency Shelter, Homelessness Prevention, and Rapid Rehousing for St. Louis County individuals and families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The total Housing Urban Development funding available for the Emergency Solution Grant FY2021 is $483,239.00. Proposals are due on April 5, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Request For Proposal details and specifications can be obtained at the St. Louis County Bids and RFPs webpage located at https://stlouiscountymo.gov/services/request-for-bids-and-proposals/
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Iowa Public Health and Human Services departments to merge

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services will soon become on a single department. The Des Moines Register reports that administrators are moving forward with plans to merge the Iowa Department of Public Health with the Department of Human Services, the largest agency in the state department.
DES MOINES, IA

