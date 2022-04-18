ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm and Drug Crime

By Tyler Barker
 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

According to court documents, Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, admitted that he possessed a Taurus G2 9mm handgun found by Huntington Police officers during a May 21, 2020, traffic stop. Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by officers. The officers found the handgun in Capers’ waistband. Capers further admitted that while on home confinement following this incident, law enforcement searching his Huntington residence found approximately 46.2 grams of suspected cocaine base, also known as “crack,” as well as drug paraphernalia and $3,734.25 in cash.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Capers knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of several prior felony convictions including a February 2019 conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Capers is scheduled to be sentenced on August 8, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office for conducting the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is prosecuting the case.

