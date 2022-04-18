ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GE recalls 155K refrigerators that have caused 37 injuries so far

By Noelle Haynes, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30W54A_0fCrATfY00

( WKBN ) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that General Electric (GE) would be recalling six types of its stainless steel refrigerators.

The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer door handles that are detaching.

There have been 71 reports of the error, which has caused 37 injuries, including three ‘serious falls,’ the recall notice reads.

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

The impacted refrigerators, pictured below, were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021. Affected model numbers, printed on a label found on the top of the left side inside of the refrigerator section, are:

  • GFE26JYMKFFS
  • GFE26JYMNFFS
  • GNE27EYMKFFS
  • GNE27EYMNFFS
  • GNE27JYMKFFS
  • GNE27JYMNFFS

According to the recall notice, affected models will have serial numbers that begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kZVV_0fCrATfY00
Roughly 155,000 GE refrigerators are being recalled due to fall hazards. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Affected models were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and other home improvement and appliance stores throughout the U.S., as well as online through Lowe’s and Best Buy from February 2020 through January 2022.

Taco Bell bringing back Mexican Pizza (for good)

GE is scheduling a free in-home repair for consumers with these refrigerators. The company is already contacting customers of the roughly 155,000 impacted refrigerators directly.

For more information, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerators#General Electric#Ge#Wkbn#Rr#Sr#Vr#Zr#Fs#Gs#Hs#Ms#The Home Depot#Taco Bell#Mexican
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Today will begin mild in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the late afternoon, clouds will move out and temperatures will warm well above normal, into the low and mid 80s. FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunshine to round out the workweek, as temperatures keep climbing. Highs will be above normal again […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information in death of Robert Williams

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting for information in the death of Robert Williams. Williams was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019. The body of Williams was found on Owens road in Terry on March 1, 2019. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old arrested for crash that critically injured Pearl teen

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pearl police said they received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Columbia man arrested in connection to death of wife

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. Columbia police said they arrested Ellis John Peavy, 36, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said they responded to the 400 block of McNeese Street just after 10:00 a.m. the same day. They found 68-year-old […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

15-year-old killed in shooting on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim has been identified a Christopher Lewis, Jr. He died from a gunshot wound […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on East Elton Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn confirmed the body was found on East Elton Road. The person has not been identified at this time. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition and will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy