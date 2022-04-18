ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Coroner identifies man killed in car crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was killed in a crash near Chatham over the weekend.

Allmon said the man is 27-year-old Craig Fuchs of Glenarm. An autopsy performed on Monday indicated that Fuchs died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. He died at the scene and was pronounced dead by Allmon a short time later.

The crash and death remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

