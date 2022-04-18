Man with baseball bat arrested after fight outside east side clinic, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the east side late Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is arrested and charged after breaking into a car in Downtown Memphis on March 26, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers on patrol were waved down regarding a burglar at Gayoso Avenue and Wagner Place around 11:40 p.m. Someone told police that a...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken into custody after police say explosives were found in a car in a Morehead park. According to police, the situation started with a reckless driving complaint Wednesday afternoon. Officers found the vehicle involved at Rodburn Hollow Park. While police were talking to...
A Long Island man was killed after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree, police said. The crash took place in Suffolk County around 6:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 23 in East Hampton. Jefferson D. Eames, age 53, of East Hampton, was driving a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle northbound...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
DETROIT – A woman has died after police said she was intentionally hit by a vehicle on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40.
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
OCALA, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured after a fight outside a food store in Ocala Friday afternoon, police said. According to the police department, the incident occurred after two men starting fighting in front of the 7 Days Food Store located at 2002 NW 1st Ave.
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who wounded four people in a house party shooting two years ago is back behind bars Friday on murder charges. Albuquerque Police took Isaiah Perez into custody Friday night for a shooting back in August, out on the west mesa. According to witnesses, Perez was at an illegal street racing […]
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Marysville Police Department arrested a suspect after their department's lobby window was shattered Monday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Drevon Raymar Stanley, of Yuba County. Marysville police say Stanley threw a rock through the Marysville Police Department's lobby window on March 21 around...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Friday morning. According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on I-96 near US-127 that ended in the man’s arrest. Police said the man, a convicted felon, was in possession of a stolen firearm and was lodged on numerous charges.
Drug abuse, Brookpark Road: On March 1, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road bowling alley regarding a fight. An arriving officer located the suspect, who was arrested for assault. That’s also when an officer discovered a Rocky River man was in possession of suspected felony drugs. He was...
Tulsa police have taken a man into custody for a carjacking outside of a motel near Highway 169 and 61st Street. The victim tells police the suspect had a revolver during the carjacking. Investigators say they were called to a Best Western Plus around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Police...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing officers Friday in northern Minnesota, threatening them with a screwdriver and fighting them as they worked to place him in handcuffs.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the two officers involved in the encounter would have been justified in using deadly force but they opted for less-lethal tactics to bring the man into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started just after midnight in Kugler Township, just south of Tower. A sheriff’s deputy stopped a truck for suspicious behavior, and as the deputy was...
Comments / 0