Photo by Municipal Waste Auth. If you have old and unwanted electronics that you need to get rid of, Below are the following event dates for the Municipal Electronic Collection. This program is only available to residents of Monroe County and requires proof of residency. No fee or appointment is required. You can also bring your electronics to the Blakeslee facility anytime during business hours. If you have any questions please get in touch with the appropriate municipality directly.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO