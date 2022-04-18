ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia police investigate double-homicide, warrants issued for victims' son

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Two people were found dead in a home on Columbia’s Skyline Drive Monday, the Columbia Police Department said.

During a press conference at the department’s downtown headquarters this afternoon, Captain. Jeremy Haywood confirmed that at 10:16 a.m. officers from the department were called to the 600 block of Skyline Drive.

At the scene, Haywood said officers located Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, deceased inside the residence.

“Investigators are currently on that scene and processing that scene,” Haywood said. "It is a tragic event and has saddened the whole community and the neighborhood. Our heart goes out to the family."

Warrants issued for victim's son

After initially identifying him as a person of interest, CPD has named Demondra Gaines, 27, the son of the two victims, a suspect in the case.

As of an 11 p.m. update shared Monday, Gaines is wanted for two counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death, and theft of a motor vehicle.

“It appears to be domestic-related, however, we are open to any aspects,” Haywood said during the press conferece. “Right now it is just an open investigation.”

He is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima tag number 8B0-6P6.

“The police department wants to speak with him in reference to this case,” Haywood said. “He is a strong person of interest.”

Gaines does not have a criminal record with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

Any person with further information about this crime or the whereabouts of Gaines is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727 ext.1.

“We are asking everyone in this area and the areas surrounding to be on the lookout,” Haywood said.

Haywood said another member of the family arrived at the residence, discovered the two, and then called 911.

Investigators were expected to continue to review the scene into the evening and night.

“We are saddened by the situation, and our heart goes out to the family,” Haywood said. “It is concerning, however seeing our investigators are top-of-the-line and we are obviously prepared to deal with things of this nature, we will do a thorough job."

This is a developing story.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia police investigate double-homicide, warrants issued for victims' son

