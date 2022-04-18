ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Bullard wants to get rates up to 3.5% by year end

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. inflation is “far too high,” St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Monday as he repeated his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings. “What we...

