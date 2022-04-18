Apollo Global considers participating in bid for Twitter – WSJ

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban on Thursday offered his take on Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover bid for Twitter. He said every major tech company is talking with lawyers to talk about putting in a bid. "My conclusion, @elonmusk is fucking with the SEC," Cuban wrote in follow-up tweet.
Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday urged a federal judge not to let Elon Musk escape an agreement requiring that his Twitter use be monitored, which the Tesla Inc chief executive considers part of a campaign of harassment. In a filing in the federal court in...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently disclosed that he purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The company's stock shot up as a result of the disclosure. But Musk was legally required to disclose his stake earlier — an error that potentially made him over $150 million richer.
Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
David Rubenstein warned the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hamper the US economy's pandemic recovery. The Carlyle cofounder raised the prospect of more stimulus as higher interest rates sap growth. Rubenstein hasn't bought any crypto, but he's invested in companies servicing the industry.
Twitter Inc founder TWTR Jack Dorsey, who stepped down in 2021 saying the company is “ready to move on from its founders,” took to the platform on Friday to give his take on the recent Elon Musk bid to take Twitter private. What Happened: Musk entered an offer...
If Elon Musk’s unsolicited offer of $43 billion to buy Twitter is accepted, funds controlled by Malvern-based Vanguard could gain more than $770 million in value, write Ryan Sharrow and Holden Wilen for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the world’s richest person offered to...
With a stable of businesses ranging from electric cars to private rocket ships, iconoclastic billionaire Elon Musk has become the richest person in the world by building a fortune firmly planted in 21st century technology. With an all-cash $43 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc, Musk may soon emulate the tycoons of the past by controlling a media platform that contributed to his rise to fame.
Tesla boss Elon Musk has opened a huge electric car "gigafactory" near Berlin which is the first European hub for the firm. The plant was delayed for eight months after local authority licensing problems. The more than €5bn (£4bn) factory is the biggest investment in a German car plant in...
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is putting his opinions on free speech into the public with an offer to buy Twitter. The billionaire, currently the largest outside Twitter shareholder, has disclosed his bid to buy the remainder of the company’s stock. It’s not a done deal yet, but why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?
Twitter Inc. TWTR, -1.32% is expected to turn down Tesla Inc. TSLA, +2.40% Chief Executive Elon Musk's offer for the social-networking company, and private-equity powerhouse Apollo Global Management Inc. APO,. +2.73%. is considering whether to join in a bid, according to a Monday afternoon report. The Wall Street Journal reported...
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev reflected on what it would take for Dogecoin DOGE/USD to become “the future currency of the Internet.”. What Happened: In a series of tweets on Thursday, Tenev laid out his views on how DOGE could become the internet’s go-to currency. Can...
Twitter announced Friday that its board had voted unanimously to adopt a limited duration shareholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill," to stop billionaire Elon Musk from taking over the company, CNN reported. Earlier this month, Musk bought more than nine percent of the company, but declined to...
This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
Elon Musk has recently revealed he is "not sure" about a successful 100% acquisition of the social media platform, Twitter. Musk, famously known as SpaceX and Tesla's CEO, has made public his desire to buy Twitter for $43 billion. However, He is aware that the company's board might not favor his decision.
