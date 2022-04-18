ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are The Rumors True? Lizzo Reveals If She's Single After Being Spotted Out With A Mystery Man

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago

In Lizzo's Saturday Night Live monologue, the star, 33, joked about manifesting her dream of having a baby with hunky actor Chris Evans — but in reality, the singer already has a man!

In a new radio interview with Andy Cohen , the Bravo host mentioned that back in February, she was spotted dining out at Craig's in Los Angeles with a "mystery man," prompting him to ask, "Are you still together?"

The "Juice" crooner started laughing and declared "Whoa!" before cracking up even more and responding, "Yea ... whatever ... whatever!" The dad-of-one, 53, then questioned if it's "hard" for the Grammy winner to date since she's become so famous over the last few years.

"If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It's not even a factor," she spilled. "'Cause it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eHQp_0fCr9cex00

While Lizzo has never shied away from sharing her feelings or sexy snaps, she's yet to publicize a romance since she made it big in the music industry. However, she has detailed how a toxic relationship during her teen years lead to body dysmorphia struggles.

"Skinny guys like me," she told Rolling Stone . "But I remember he was like, ‘I’m a little guy. I need a little girl.’"

She recalled how her beau at the time even expressed his fondness for women like Zooey Deschanel, which made her ask, "How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?"

She's grown since the emotional incident, and she's glad to see that "the body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALCmw_0fCr9cex00

And while the Hustlers actress is proud to be a part of that change, she also thinks body positivity has been "commercialized."

"Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls," she noted. "And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative."

Comments / 0

shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
#Bravo#Actor#Body Positivity#Juice
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
