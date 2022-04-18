Are The Rumors True? Lizzo Reveals If She's Single After Being Spotted Out With A Mystery Man

In Lizzo's Saturday Night Live monologue, the star, 33, joked about manifesting her dream of having a baby with hunky actor Chris Evans — but in reality, the singer already has a man!

In a new radio interview with Andy Cohen , the Bravo host mentioned that back in February, she was spotted dining out at Craig's in Los Angeles with a "mystery man," prompting him to ask, "Are you still together?"

The "Juice" crooner started laughing and declared "Whoa!" before cracking up even more and responding, "Yea ... whatever ... whatever!" The dad-of-one, 53, then questioned if it's "hard" for the Grammy winner to date since she's become so famous over the last few years.

"If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It's not even a factor," she spilled. "'Cause it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does."

While Lizzo has never shied away from sharing her feelings or sexy snaps, she's yet to publicize a romance since she made it big in the music industry. However, she has detailed how a toxic relationship during her teen years lead to body dysmorphia struggles.

"Skinny guys like me," she told Rolling Stone . "But I remember he was like, ‘I’m a little guy. I need a little girl.’"

She recalled how her beau at the time even expressed his fondness for women like Zooey Deschanel, which made her ask, "How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?"

She's grown since the emotional incident, and she's glad to see that "the body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive."

And while the Hustlers actress is proud to be a part of that change, she also thinks body positivity has been "commercialized."

"Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls," she noted. "And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative."