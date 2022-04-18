Judge says Biden mask mandate 'exceeds CDC's authority'

Related
Tom Homan says Biden 'intentionally unsecured' the southern border as COVID-era border policy set to expire in May
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee hearings -White House
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearings and was struck by how well she struck down "conspiracy" theories about her background put forth by Republicans, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said on Tuesday. Reporting by Alexandra Alper...
WATCH: Biden COVID-19 czar says point reached where ‘we can gather safely’
Lockdowns and limiting gatherings are no longer necessary to curtail the spread of COVID-19, according to the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Pentagon officials disagree with Biden proposal to shelve Trump-era sea nuclear missile
Top Pentagon officials have revealed their support of a sea-launched cruise missile nuclear development program that will be axed in the latest budget proposal.
Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – New $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in WEEKS – see if you’ll get the cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
If Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump in 2024, it wouldn't be pretty, poll says
Democrats have been fretting about Harris succeeding Biden as the party's standard-bearer for some time now.
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school
A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil.
Putin reportedly fears removal by force by the US
Following President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” reports say that the Russian leader fears removal from the U.S.
'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge
Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Karl Rove Reacts To New Fox News Polls Of Biden’s Approval Rating On Key Issues
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush, Wall Street Journal Columnist and Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to break down Biden’s latest polling numbers.
U.S. banks flagged over 150 transactions involving Biden's brother or son for further review
More than 150 transactions involving either President Biden's brother James Biden or son Hunter Biden's global business affairs have been flagged for further review by U.S. banks. Some of the transactions were flagged because large wire transfers were involved. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Judge deals blow to law banning mask mandates in schools
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in favor of a dozen families with immunocompromisted students on Wednesday.
GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump says death threats will be 'a detriment getting good people to run'
"[W]hen they threaten your spouse or your kids or whatever, that's what really makes it frightening," Fred Upton told Meet the Press.
