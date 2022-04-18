1 in 5 women will be raped; 1 in 4 girls are sexually assaulted; it can happen to anyone

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about sexual assault survivors is that "they asked for it."

If they had done something differently or not have gotten themselves in that position or been at that location or dressed more appropriately, then it wouldn't have happened, said Kim Thomas, the sexual assault nurse examiner at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

"It's victim blaming," said Carolyne Hoyt, founder and director of NextSTEP of Central Louisiana. The non-profit teaches students how to recognize signs of dating violence and what to do if they encounter it.

It's not the survivor's fault that this traumatic experience happened to them.

About 90% of rape survivors know their attackers, she said. These were their acquaintances or family members.

"Eight out of 10 rapes or sexual assaults occur by someone, a predator, that the person knows," said Crystal Mitchell, administrative director of emergency services at Cabrini Hospital.

"Every 68 seconds in the United States a woman is sexually assaulted," said Thomas, citing a Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network statistic. "Every 9 minutes, a child is sexually abused."

"One in five women will be raped at some point in their life," said Mitchell. "And one in four girls will experience a sexual assault by the age of 18."

Unwanted touching, kissing

Sexual assault is not just rape. It also includes unwanted kissing and touching, said Hoyt.

It can happen anywhere, said Thomas. It just takes a moment for the predator to get the advantage.

"Not to scare anybody, but we've had it happen in an alley. We've had it happen in a hotel room. It's happened at a local park. It's happened at Buhlow Lake. It's happened at their home. It's happened in the back of a car," she said.

It can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, gender and socio-economic status. The oldest survivor seen by Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners' program was an 88-year-old woman who came from a nursing home. The youngest was an 11-month-old child.

One case that impacted Thomas the most was that of a child who had been sexually assaulted by a family member and and trafficked.

Thomas said the child thought it was normal.

"That's what got to me," she said. "Her childhood; she thought was normal and it was not."

Date rape survivors

Nurses in the program treat many high school and college date rape survivors. Mitchell stressed that it's important for parents to tell their children that if consent is not "crystal clear, it's not consent."

Teen dating violence can take many forms including verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse, said Hoyt.

Of 1,310 Rapides Parish middle school students surveyed, 153 have been in an abusive relationship and some have been in more than one. Both boys and girls have experienced unwanted touching. About 45 students who were surveyed in the spring and 24 in the fall have experienced forced sex. And about 18 percent experienced strangulation.

"Strangulation is often associated with forced sex," said Hoyt.

Even though nurses in the sexual assault program treat more women, there are male survivors as well, said Thomas.

Last year 159 survivors were treated in the program compared to 134 the previous year.

"For this year, we're already close to 60 in a three-month time frame," said Thomas.

They have seen an alarming increase in the sexual assaults such as is human trafficking in the local area, said Mitchell.

"Previously we would have one or two cases per year," she said.

Thomas said she is prohibited from sharing the number of human trafficking survivors they are treating, but said they are partnering with local law enforcement to help combat the problem.

Cabrini local hub for survivors

Cabrini Hospital is the regional hub for the local Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Program.

Nurses provide unbiased, medically-based forensic exams. They serve eight parishes and provide services including for domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, elderly abuse and neglect and human trafficking.

Survivors can go to the Cabrini Emergency Department and report their assaults. They're brought to a safe area where a program nurse will be notified.

Thomas said four nurses are trained to handle adult, adolescent and pediatric sexual assault survivors. One is always available and will respond within an hour.

Triage nurses won't ask a lot of questions, said Thomas. They will only take vitals to make sure there is nothing life threatening. Then, they are taken to a secure location.

It's mandatory for medical personnel to notify police of sexual assaults involving victims 17 and under. Those 18 and older can choose whether to contact law enforcement involved, said Thomas.

"If you are unsure you want to file with law enforcement, we do all the evidence collection and create what we call a blind kit, give it a random number, make sure you know your number, make sure we know who the jurisdiction is," she said. "Then we get it all sealed."

A local police officer will pick up the kit and it will be held until that person decides that to go forward.

Nurses take as much time as needed to make sure the patient is comfortable and understands the process and what nurses can do and offer to them, Thomas said.

Giving survivors back their power

Sexual assault makes a victim feel powerless, said Mitchell.

"We work really hard to give you your power back so that you can make decisions for yourself," Thomas said.

"A lot of times, our survivors are scared. This is traumatic," said Mitchell. "Hearing the words 'rape kit' is terrifying. They are experiencing the worst time of their lives."

"No matter what, this is taking that first step to come in and seek help," she said. "They know the nurses are going to take the best care of them."

Thomas and her team are now seeing patients for follow-up visits, something that was not done before. The nurse encounter visit is vital in building trust to help survivors combat the physical and emotional side of their trauma.

"The reason that's important is because after the initial encounter, the survivor typically doesn't seek additional treatment," she said. "We can give the resources, and we have a few in our area, but the biggest thing is they develop a relationship with the nurses that are providing the exam."

Survivors don't have to keep repeating their stories to different people so they can build a trusting relationship with the nurse who did the initial exam and feel safe coming back.

With sexually transmitted infections (STIs) on the rise, survivors may not know what they have been exposed to, so testing is part of the program.

"If they don't come back and follow up with us to know if they are still clear, then they can also spread that to their loved ones," said Thomas. "That's just huge to me. It's a simple thing. A blood test or a urine test and some medication. And in two weeks, re-check."

The program not only focuses on what the patient needs medically, but also what kind will may be needed with food, clothes, shelter and mental health services.

No counseling is offered through the program, but referrals are made to Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, a non-profit that offers support for survivors.

"They are an advocacy service and all sexual assault victims, or survivors, are required by the state to be offered an advocate," said Thomas.

"If a survivor wants an advocate, one will come out to explain their services," she said. "If they don't want one, they'll be given brochures with contact information if they change their minds later on."