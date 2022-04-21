Truck driver pleads guilty in smuggling of 95 migrants

A man has pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 migrants in a trailer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said last week.

Dedrick Lindell Coleman, 49, of Desoto, pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Coleman admitted that on Jan. 14, he arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint driving a tractor-trailer. A K-9 unit then alerted agents to possible contraband within the trailer.

Coleman was referred to secondary inspection, where agents found the migrants in the trailer. Authorities said that Coleman had a pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Sentencing has been set for July 7. Coleman faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isaac is prosecuting the case.