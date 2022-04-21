ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Truck driver pleads guilty in smuggling of 95 migrants

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

A man has pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 migrants in a trailer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said last week.

Dedrick Lindell Coleman, 49, of Desoto, pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Coleman admitted that on Jan. 14, he arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint driving a tractor-trailer. A K-9 unit then alerted agents to possible contraband within the trailer.

Coleman was referred to secondary inspection, where agents found the migrants in the trailer. Authorities said that Coleman had a pistol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Sentencing has been set for July 7. Coleman faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isaac is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Man indicted in smuggling attempt of 100-plus migrants

A man who said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint has been indicted, according to court documents. A grand jury charged Daniel Chavez, 29, with conspiracy to transport migrants. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Man tried smuggling 51 migrants for $25K

A man said he was offered $25,000 to transport 51 migrants to San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit. A white tractor hauling a white trailer arrived at about 10:30 p.m. at the Freer Checkpoint on U.S. 59 on April 11. The driver was identified as Gregory Scott Freeman during an immigration inspection. Asked if there was anyone else in the cab, Freeman stated he was "alone and going to Allentown, Pennsylvania." ...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

17 migrants found in rental box truck

A man tried smuggling 17 migrants through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint using a rental box truck, according to an arrest affidavit. Kyle Nevin Holmes was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport migrants. Holmes arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint in a white box truck at about 11:20 a.m. March 22. Holmes seemed nervous. A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents referred Holmes to secondary inspection. Agents cut the lock to...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Coleman, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Sentencing#Firearms
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police. Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18. On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old...
LAREDO, TX
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
824
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy