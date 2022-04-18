ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Warriors-Nuggets Game 2 Live

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B61hh_0fCr9HJo00

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first round matchup!

Casual NBA fans are learning what diehards have known for quite some time: Jordan Poole is a star. The third year guard was a dynamo in his playoff debut, scoring a game-high 30 points as he led the Warriors to a 123-107 Game 1 victory over the Nuggets. Nikola Jokić and Will Barton combined for 49 points but were unable to exit Chase Center with a win.

Returning from a left foot injury, Stephen Curry came off the bench to add 16 points in 21 minutes, but the Warriors may limit their superstar guard’s playing time as he tries to get back to 100%. Can the Nuggets tie the series, or will Golden State take a 2-0 lead?

From start time to channel info, here’s how to watch Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 live online.

WHAT CHANNEL IS WARRIORS VS NUGGETS GAME 2 ON?

Game 2 airs later tonight on TNT.

WHAT TIME DOES WARRIORS VS NUGGETS GAME 2 START TONIGHT?

Tonight’s matchup (April 18) is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

NUGGETS VS WARRIORS GAME 2 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s playoff game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app.

HOW TO WATCH WARRIORS-NUGGETS LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also find a TNT live stream with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All the aforementioned streaming platforms offer a TNT live stream. YouTube TV offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zdn5n_0fCr9HJo00
Photo: Getty Images

CAN I WATCH THE WARRIORS/NUGGETS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

You bet. You can stream Game 2 via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which offers a TNT live stream.

Hulu + Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, is available for $69.99/month ($75.99/month for the Hulu with no ads plan) but doesn’t currently offer a free trial.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Channel#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Nuggets Warriors Game 2#Vs Nuggets#Watch Tnt#Sling Tv#Hulu Live Tv#Directv
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson Has A Message For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to wish his longtime friend/former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a happy 75th birthday. Johnson, who entered the league 11 seasons after Abdul-Jabbar, is 13 years younger than the league’s all-time leading scorer. “Happy 75th birthday to a legend, champion,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022

During his early days in the NBA, Seth Curry had a lot to prove. After all, it would be hard on anybody to be in the same league and have the same last name as the best shooter in basketball history. Yet despite all the pressure, the formerly undrafted guard has managed to prove doubters wrong, establishing himself in the league as a spark to any lineup with his own brand of Curry range. Let’s dig into Seth Curry’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy