Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 2 Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Warriors-Nuggets Game 2 Live

The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first round matchup!

Casual NBA fans are learning what diehards have known for quite some time: Jordan Poole is a star. The third year guard was a dynamo in his playoff debut, scoring a game-high 30 points as he led the Warriors to a 123-107 Game 1 victory over the Nuggets. Nikola Jokić and Will Barton combined for 49 points but were unable to exit Chase Center with a win.

Returning from a left foot injury, Stephen Curry came off the bench to add 16 points in 21 minutes, but the Warriors may limit their superstar guard’s playing time as he tries to get back to 100%. Can the Nuggets tie the series, or will Golden State take a 2-0 lead?

From start time to channel info, here’s how to watch Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 live online.

WHAT CHANNEL IS WARRIORS VS NUGGETS GAME 2 ON?

Game 2 airs later tonight on TNT.

WHAT TIME DOES WARRIORS VS NUGGETS GAME 2 START TONIGHT?

Tonight’s matchup (April 18) is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

NUGGETS VS WARRIORS GAME 2 LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s playoff game live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app.

HOW TO WATCH WARRIORS-NUGGETS LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also find a TNT live stream with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All the aforementioned streaming platforms offer a TNT live stream. YouTube TV offers a free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE WARRIORS/NUGGETS GAME LIVE ON HULU?

You bet. You can stream Game 2 via an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which offers a TNT live stream.

Hulu + Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, is available for $69.99/month ($75.99/month for the Hulu with no ads plan) but doesn’t currently offer a free trial.