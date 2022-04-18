ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Close to three million dollars in state funding going to Fayette County path expansion

Almost three million dollars is coming to Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government for the expansion of walking and cycling paths. The funding comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program or TAP.

The $2.9 million will go to expand shared use paths for pedestrians, cyclists, and wheelchair users. Almost $2.4 million will be used to design and construct a two-mile-long, 12-foot-wide shared used path on the south side of Alumni Drive from Tates Creek Road to New Circle Road.

Just over a half-million dollars is planned for the Citation Trail Phase Two Project. That will support the building of a 12-foot-wide 1000-foot-long shared use path. It completes a connection from Masterson Hills Park to the Town Branch Trail. That would provide residents access to commercial and recreational sites.

