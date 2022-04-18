University of Kentucky hospital draws attention to the need for more organ donors

A “donate life” flag-raising took place Monday in front of the University of Kentucky Hospital. April has been designated as a month to bring awareness to the need for more organ donors. A lot of attention often focuses on solid organs like kidneys, hearts, and livers. Ashley Montgomery-Yates is on the UK Chief Medical Officer Team. She says donations can come in many shapes and sizes.

“After people technically die there are many things; skin, corneas, tendons, ligaments, bones that we use in many many ways that I don’t think people even think about as donors. But, if you go in and want to have an ACL repair, there’s different ways to do it, based upon what’s injured and sometimes donors are the better option for people,” said Montgomery-Yates.

UK surgeons transplant several organs including lungs, hearts, and sometimes pancreas’ with kidneys simultaneously. Montgomery-Yates says someone with cancer is typically not a transplant candidate. She says that’s because when a patient is immune suppressed the cancer cells might grow back in the transplant recipient. Woodford County’s Dee Morgan donated a kidney to UK Sports Medicine athletic trainer Walker Terhune in February 2021. She remembers the call she gave him.

“He started to tell me where to go to get testing and I said I don’t think you understand I’m already finished testing I’m calling you to set up a date for surgery… and I said ‘are you busy?’ and he said ‘No, no I’m free, I’m free,” said Morgan.

Terhune who knew Morgan’s kids through athletic training at Woodford County High School also has vivid memories of that call.

“Just to have someone call up and say ‘hey I’m gonna change your life and literally give them a piece of you. It’s humbling. It’s really hard to explain,” said Terhune.

Terhune said he feels great physically. Morgan called the donation “life-altering in a wonderful way.”